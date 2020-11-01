Economy Luiperd Gas discovery could deliver huge economic boost for SA It is estimated the offshore development could contribute R1.5-trillion to SA over 30 years BL PREMIUM

Total’s second big gas discovery in SA waters means that not only is the gas commercially viable to extract, but its development could bring economic benefit to the country — as much as R1.5-trillion over 30 years.

Total last week announced the discovery off the SA coast, this time from its Luiperd well, after its Brulpadda discovery in early 2019.