Luiperd
Gas discovery could deliver huge economic boost for SA
It is estimated the offshore development could contribute R1.5-trillion to SA over 30 years
01 November 2020 - 18:10
Total’s second big gas discovery in SA waters means that not only is the gas commercially viable to extract, but its development could bring economic benefit to the country — as much as R1.5-trillion over 30 years.
Total last week announced the discovery off the SA coast, this time from its Luiperd well, after its Brulpadda discovery in early 2019.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now