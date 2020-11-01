Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: New vehicle sales data and manufacturing activity in focus Data is expected to show continued recovery for SA’s economy as lockdown conditions ease BL PREMIUM

Manufacturing activity and new car sales are in focus in the economic week ahead, though concerns about a second wave of Covid-19 may steal the spotlight.

Europe is experiencing a second wave of infections and numbers have also picked up in SA. Last week President Cyril Ramaphosa moved to dismiss speculation that another hard lockdown is imminent, but is expected to address the nation in coming days.