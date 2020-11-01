ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: New vehicle sales data and manufacturing activity in focus
Data is expected to show continued recovery for SA’s economy as lockdown conditions ease
01 November 2020 - 16:13
Manufacturing activity and new car sales are in focus in the economic week ahead, though concerns about a second wave of Covid-19 may steal the spotlight.
Europe is experiencing a second wave of infections and numbers have also picked up in SA. Last week President Cyril Ramaphosa moved to dismiss speculation that another hard lockdown is imminent, but is expected to address the nation in coming days.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now