Lacklustre credit growth persists in September amid tough economic climate
Annual private sector credit extension slows to 3.1% in September
29 October 2020 - 19:48
The pace of credit extended to households and private companies slowed for a seventh consecutive month in September, reflecting subdued appetite for credit, particularly from corporates, amid a tough economic climate.
Lacklustre private sector credit extension, which came in at 3.1% year on year, according to data from the SA Reserve Bank, persists despite record low interest rates and a government-backed loan guarantee scheme for businesses that was rolled out as part of the government's R500bn stimulus aimed at supporting the economy
