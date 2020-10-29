Economy Lacklustre credit growth persists in September amid tough economic climate Annual private sector credit extension slows to 3.1% in September BL PREMIUM

The pace of credit extended to households and private companies slowed for a seventh consecutive month in September, reflecting subdued appetite for credit, particularly from corporates, amid a tough economic climate.

Lacklustre private sector credit extension, which came in at 3.1% year on year, according to data from the SA Reserve Bank, persists despite record low interest rates and a government-backed loan guarantee scheme for businesses that was rolled out as part of the government's R500bn stimulus aimed at supporting the economy