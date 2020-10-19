PODCAST | Marcia Mayaba wants more women in leadership in motor industry

On vehicle sales, Mayaba says the sector is starting to recover, though still lagging by about 30% on sales in the previous year. Despite the economic devastation of Covid-19, she says consumers — who make up roughly 50% of all vehicles sold in the country — still have an appetite to buy cars. This has also meant coming up with new financing models.

Because of strained consumer wallets, Mayaba says there’s been a rise in used vehicles, though she questions the sustainability of this segment.

She also discusses other trends regarding vehicle sales in SA, the health of consumers in the local market, reasons for the rise in second-hand motor sales, the move to online retail for dealerships, leadership in the industry and an outlook for the sector.

