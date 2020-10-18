Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Focus will be on SA’s growth cycle Also due is tourism accommodation data for August, which is likely to reflect the dire effect of the national lockdown BL PREMIUM

The focus will be on SA’s economic growth cycle in the week ahead, and tourism data is expected to reflect the effect of the lockdown on the sector.

The SA Reserve Bank's composite leading business cycle indicator for August is due on Tuesday. The leading indicator shows a projection of SA’s economic growth cycle for the next six to 12 months. The indicator is based on a range of components, including the number of approved building plans, job advertisement space, the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) business confidence index, manufacturing order volumes and passenger vehicles sold.