WATCH: How credible is Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan?

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the president’s recently unveiled recovery plan

16 October 2020 - 15:11 Business Day TV
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ

President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about building a new economy on Thursday, in the wake of Covid-19. It is important to bear in mind the most important change from pre-Covid-19 SA: a lockdown-induced tax collapse of R304bn.

Additional funding from the World Bank and other international financial institutions only amounted to about R80bn in resources, not close to the tax revenue deficit. The precarious balance between the proverbial “rock” of procyclical fiscal policy and the “hard place” of debt unsustainability is a difficult one to strike.

Did the president strike that balance? Michael Avery talks to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA and board member of Eskom; Duma Gqubule, who is an economist and founder of KIO Advisory Services; and Hugo Pienaar, chief economist at the Bureau for Economic Research.

WATCH: How viable is the economic recovery plan

Miriam Altman, commissioner in national planning in the presidency, talks to Business Day TV about the recovery plan
8 hours ago

A recovery plan lacking in method and vision

The SA Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan fails to explain what its objectives are and how it will achieve anything
2 days ago

Covid recovery: a dead cat bounce?

The SA economy is bouncing off its Covid-19 lows, but extensive job losses, business closures and sliding investment are eroding its longer-term ...
1 day ago

Recovery plan will be tested by Tito Mboweni’s budget

The medium-term budget policy statement will have to flesh out how the government will balance fiscal sustainability with economic growth efforts
10 hours ago

LETTER: Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan will be futile

To doggedly insist on expropriation without compensation will doom all efforts
2 days ago

