Economy

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: How will SA execute Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan?

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dawie Roodt, chief economist at the Efficient Group

16 October 2020 - 15:46 Mudiwa Gavaza
Dawie Roodt, chief economist at the Efficient Group Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Dawie Roodt, chief economist at the Efficient Group Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we are looking at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan, delivered on Thursday in parliament. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dawie Roodt, chief economist at the Efficient Group, to discuss the issues. 

Join the conversation:  

Ramaphosa announced an ambitious economic recovery and reconstruction plan that aims to embark on a mass employment programme, re-industrialise the economy and secure a reliable energy supply within two years, among other short-to-medium term targets.

The president said the state had committed R100bn over the next three years to create jobs through public and social employment as the labour market recovers.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI
Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI

Roodt says Ramaphosa struck an urgent tone, with his speech, showing that the government is concerned about the economy and trying to find ways to boost local production and employment.  

Quite important is the president’s hardline stance against corruption, says Roodt, explaining  that it is very important for the citizens to start trusting the government’s ability to responsibly manage the economy.  

However, Roodt says he does not agree with all the measures put on the table by the state. The key concern is how the country will afford the plans it has set for itself. He also pointed out there wasn’t anything said about the funding of state owned enterprises in the speech, especially Eskom. 

Roodt also discusses difference between saying the right things versus executing on plans set, how ratings agencies are likely to judge SA in the coming months, the expansion of the Covid-19 benefits by government and an outlook for the economy. 

According to his estimation, Roodt says SA’s economy is likely to contract by over 10% in 2020. SA’s fiscal deficit is may reach 18% by the end of the year, with a debt to GDP ratio of 84%, he says.  

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

PODCAST | Special Report: Uber and Bolt drivers seek protection

Host Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to a spokesperson for the drivers, Vhatuka Mbelengwa
National
2 days ago

PODCAST | Developing infrastructure for connectivity in SA versus property rights

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dominic Cull, a regulatory specialist at consulting firm Ellipsis Regulatory Solutions
Economy
4 days ago

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: The effect of government stimulus on the rand

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Peregrine Treasury Solutions’ Bianca Botes
Economy
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Recovery plan will be tested by Tito Mboweni’s ...
Economy
2.
WEBINAR | What is the real cost of health care ...
Economy
3.
WATCH: How viable is the economic recovery plan
Economy
4.
Formal-sector jobs and pay hit by Covid-19 shock
Economy
5.
The linchpin of SA’s recovery plan is ...
Economy

Related Articles

WATCH: President Ramaphosa delivers economic recovery plan

National

SA will have energy security in two years, Cyril Ramaphosa says

National

The linchpin of SA’s recovery plan is infrastructure, Cyril Ramaphosa says

Economy

These are the nuts and bolts of Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.