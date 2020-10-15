Formal-sector jobs and pay hit by Covid-19 shock
Quarterly employment statistics show formal-sector, non-agricultural jobs fell by 6.4% quarter on quarter, while gross earnings fell 11.3%
15 October 2020 - 14:41
Formal-sector, non-farm jobs saw cuts across all industries during the second quarter, while people who stayed employed saw their pay fall sharply as much of the economy came to a near standstill under the most severe levels of the coronavirus lockdown.
Quarterly employment statistics (QES) released by Stats SA on Thursday showed that these jobs fell by 6.4% quarter on quarter to just more than 9.5-million, the lowest level since the third quarter of 2015, while the annual decline was 6.6%.
