Retail sales decline softens in August
Retail sales contracted 4.2% year on year, better than market expectations for a 6.8% decline
14 October 2020 - 17:26
The decline in annual retail sales softened in August as the sector clawed its way back from the huge shock experienced during the severest level of lockdown as SA’s economy opened up.
Nevertheless, economists warn that consumers still confront uncertainty about job losses and incomes, which could weigh on recovery in the sector.
