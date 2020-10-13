Economy Global recovery will be long, uneven and uncertain, says IMF Institution softens its forecast for global GDP contraction but holds steady on SA’s outlook for 2020 BL PREMIUM

While the hit to the global economy from the Covid-19 crisis may not be as severe as initially feared, the recovery will be “long, uneven, and uncertain” with close to 90-million people falling into extreme poverty, the IMF said.

Emerging economies will be hit harder than their industrialised counterparts, reversing gains made since the 1990s in reducing poverty and inequality, the Washington-based institution, whose annual meetings started this week, said in its latest World Economic Outlook on Tuesday. Countries that are facing competing needs to bring debt under control while supporting the most vulnerable should consider measures such as raising taxes for the wealthy, it said.