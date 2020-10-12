WEBINAR | What is the real cost of healthcare for South Africans?

South Africa’s Covid-19 response shows how the public and private healthcare sectors can co-operate successfully. While we already have a state-owned healthcare system, it lacks the leadership found in the private sector.

This is a critical issue for proponents of the national health insurance (NHI) scheme, particularly when the cost of private medical aid excludes most South Africans from accessing healthcare. We must ask: has the public-private partnership during the Covid-19 pandemic laid the foundation for a successful NHI?

Join the Business DayDialogues, in partnership with ASI, as our panel of SA’s most respected medical aid and health economists discuss the future of healthcare in SA.

Panel members include:

Joanne Joseph – moderator

Anthony Govender – CEO, ASI

Dr Ryan Noach – CEO, Discovery Health

Lee Callakoppen – principal officer, Bonitas Medical Fund

Event details:

Date: Thursday, October 22 2020

Time: 9am - 10am

Cost: Free