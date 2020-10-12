Economy

WEBINAR | What is the real cost of healthcare for South Africans?

Register for the upcoming Business Day Dialogues, in partnership with ASI on October 22

12 October 2020 - 10:47
Picture: 123RF/XIXINXING
Picture: 123RF/XIXINXING
Image: 123RF/XIXINXING

South Africa’s Covid-19 response shows how the public and private healthcare sectors can co-operate successfully. While we already have a state-owned healthcare system, it lacks the leadership found in the private sector.

This is a critical issue for proponents of the national health insurance (NHI) scheme, particularly when the cost of private medical aid excludes most South Africans from accessing healthcare. We must ask: has the public-private partnership during the Covid-19 pandemic laid the foundation for a successful NHI?

Join the Business DayDialogues, in partnership with ASI, as our panel of SA’s most respected medical aid and health economists discuss the future of healthcare in SA.

Panel members include:

  • Joanne Joseph – moderator
  • Anthony Govender – CEO, ASI
  • Dr Ryan Noach – CEO, Discovery Health
  • Lee Callakoppen – principal officer, Bonitas Medical Fund

Event details:

Date: Thursday, October 22 2020
Time: 9am - 10am
Cost: Free

To register, click here>>

 

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Slow economic recovery ...
Economy
2.
Two out of three Covid-relief loans are being ...
Economy
3.
Ramaphosa sets date to unveil economic rescue plan
Economy
4.
WATCH: The Bank on SA’s economic recovery
Economy
5.
WATCH: SMEs versus start-ups
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.