Factory output worse than expected in August

Factory output contracted for a fifteenth month in August, Stats SA says, even as coronavirus-lockdown measures were eased, allowing activity to resume in the sector.

Output fell 10.8%, compared with a revised 10.2% decline in July, Stats SA said on Monday in a report published on its website. The median estimate of seven economists in a Bloomberg survey was for a 7.8% drop. Production rose 3.6% in the month.

The decline in output means that the manufacturing sector, which accounts for about 11% of GDP, could weigh on an economy that the SA Reserve Bank sees rebounding to grow an annualised 45.2% in the third quarter after a 51% contraction in the three months to the end of June.

The gradual easing of lockdown measures allowed businesses to rebuild stock levels, according to Absa’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI). While the gauge jumped to a 21-year high in September, it is likely that it overstated the extent of the recovery in the sector and is probably more reflective of improving conditions as the economy reopened, the lender said.

The index has been flitting between growth and contraction for most of the past decade due to power shortages and low business confidence.

Bloomberg