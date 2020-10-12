Economy

Factory output worse than expected in August

While the Absa PMI jumped to a 21-year high in September, it is likely that it overstated the extent of the recovery in the sector

12 October 2020 - 13:54 Prinesha Naidoo
Picture: 123RF/Chalermchai Karasopha
Picture: 123RF/Chalermchai Karasopha

Factory output contracted for a fifteenth month in August, Stats SA says, even as coronavirus-lockdown measures were eased, allowing activity to resume in the sector.

Output fell 10.8%, compared with a revised 10.2% decline in July, Stats SA said on Monday in a report published on its website. The median estimate of seven economists in a Bloomberg survey was for a 7.8% drop. Production rose 3.6% in the month.

The decline in output means that the manufacturing sector, which accounts for about 11% of GDP, could weigh on an economy that the SA Reserve Bank sees rebounding to grow an annualised 45.2% in the third quarter after a 51% contraction in the three months to the end of June.

The gradual easing of lockdown measures allowed businesses to rebuild stock levels, according to Absa’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI). While the gauge jumped to a 21-year high in September, it is likely that it overstated the extent of the recovery in the sector and is probably more reflective of improving conditions as the economy reopened, the lender said.

The index has been flitting between growth and contraction for most of the past decade due to power shortages and low business confidence.

Bloomberg

Ramaphosa sets date to unveil economic rescue plan

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address both houses of parliament on Thursday to unveil the long-awaited economic recovery plan for the country.
Economy
2 days ago

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: The effect of government stimulus on the rand

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Peregrine Treasury Solutions’ Bianca Botes
Economy
2 days ago

WATCH: The Bank on SA’s economic recovery

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the SA Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Review
Economy
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Slow economic recovery ...
Economy
2.
Two out of three Covid-relief loans are being ...
Economy
3.
Ramaphosa sets date to unveil economic rescue plan
Economy
4.
WATCH: The Bank on SA’s economic recovery
Economy
5.
WATCH: SMEs versus start-ups
Economy

Related Articles

WATCH: How Sub-Saharan Africa is set for its first recession in 25 years

Economy

Path to recovery likely to be ‘slow and bumpy’, BER says

Economy

Reserve Bank bond buying picks up slightly in September

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.