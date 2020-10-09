Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: The Bank on SA’s economic recovery
Michael Avery talks to a panel about the SA Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Review
09 October 2020 - 15:12
The SA Reserve Bank published its biannual Monetary Policy Review (MPR) this week and it is all about assessing the data to get a better understanding of the road to economic recovery after the Covid-19-induced shutdown of the economy.
Michael Avery speaks to George Glynos, co-founder, director and head of research at ETM Analytics; Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop; and Bureau for Economic Research chief economist Hugo Pienaar about the road to recovery.
