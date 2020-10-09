Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: The Bank on SA’s economic recovery

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the SA Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Review

09 October 2020 - 15:12 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/VASILII SHESTAKOV
Picture: 123RF/VASILII SHESTAKOV

The SA Reserve Bank published its biannual Monetary Policy Review (MPR) this week and it is all about assessing the data to get a better understanding of the road to economic recovery after the Covid-19-induced shutdown of the economy.

Michael Avery speaks to George Glynos, co-founder, director and head of research at ETM Analytics; Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop; and Bureau for Economic Research chief economist Hugo Pienaar about the road to recovery.

ISAAH MHLANGA: Why Reserve Bank’s forecasts may be too optimistic

Given the domestic constraints, SA’s economic recovery is likely to lag behind the rest of the world’s
Opinion
1 day ago

ISAAH MHLANGA: Reserve Bank’s murky messages over rates move hurt confidence

The market expected a cut after messages by monetary policy committee members on various platforms
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Reserve Bank must get the printing presses rolling

Persuade the central bank to take over Eskom’s R500bn debt
Opinion
2 weeks ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand firms as investors mull Reserve Bank decision

The Bank’s monetary policy committee kept the repo rate at 3.5% while it revised the GDP forecast to a contraction of 8.2%
Markets
3 weeks ago

Rand’s winning streak ends as traders await expected rate cut

But Anchor Capital chief investment officer Nolan Wapenaar says there is ‘a reasonable prospect of rates remaining on hold for now’
Markets
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WATCH: SMEs versus start-ups
Economy
2.
Infrastructure plans an antidote to Covid-19 ...
Economy
3.
WATCH: How Sub-Saharan Africa is set for its ...
Economy
4.
Blackouts and debt are top risks, Reserve Bank ...
Economy
5.
DBSA appoints Mohale Rakgate as head of ...
Economy

Related Articles

ISAAH MHLANGA: Why Reserve Bank’s forecasts may be too optimistic

Opinion / Columnists

Covid-19 propels joblessness to businesses’ top concern

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.