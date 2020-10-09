WATCH: How Sub-Saharan Africa is set for its first recession in 25 years

Economy

How Sub-Saharan Africa is set for its first recession in 25 years

World Bank chief economist for the Africa region Albert Zeufack talks to Business Day TV

The World Bank expects Sub-Saharan Africa to suffer its first recession in 25 years.

The organisation expects a contraction of 3.3% for 2020.

Business Day TV spoke to World Bank chief economist for the Africa region Albert Zeufack for more on what lies ahead for the continent.

