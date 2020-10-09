News Leader
WATCH: How Sub-Saharan Africa is set for its first recession in 25 years
World Bank chief economist for the Africa region Albert Zeufack talks to Business Day TV
09 October 2020 - 07:43
The World Bank expects Sub-Saharan Africa to suffer its first recession in 25 years.
The organisation expects a contraction of 3.3% for 2020.
Business Day TV spoke to World Bank chief economist for the Africa region Albert Zeufack for more on what lies ahead for the continent.
