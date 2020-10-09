PODCAST | Economic news of the week: The effect of government stimulus on the rand

At the time of writing, the rand was trading at R16.43/$.

The discussion also touches on the effect of government stimulus on the rand, the SA Reserve Bank’s bond trading practices, SA’s place in the global economy, the concerns of institutional and individual investors around the rand and an outlook for the local economy.

Botes says much of the rand’s strength is dependent on global markets and events. Looking forward, she says the result of the upcoming US presidential election will have a big effect on SA’s fortunes in currency markets.

