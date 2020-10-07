WATCH: Why credit applications are being rejected
The National Credit Regulator’s Bongani Gwexe talks to Business Day TV about the country’s financial wellbeing
07 October 2020 - 11:15
The rejection rate for credit applications hit a record high during lockdown, according to data from the National Credit Regulator.
Business Day TV spoke to Bongani Gwexe, supervisor for statistics and research at the National Credit Regulator, for his take on what this suggests about the financial wellness of SA’s consumer base.
