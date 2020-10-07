WATCH: SMEs versus start-ups

In the wake of last week’s jobs bloodbath reports, which put SA’s jobs lost due to Covid-19 at anywhere between 2., 2-million and 2.8-million, effectively wiping out a decade’s worth of job growth, the temptation is to say all we need to do is focus on small businesses.

But, if we fail to better define what we mean by this and potentially place all our policy eggs in the wrong basket, and forget that start-ups, the gazelles, are actually the real growth engines, we could end up making a costly mistake.

Michael Avery speaks to Vusi Thembekwayo, CEO of MyGrowthFund; and Clive Butkow, CEO of Kalon Venture Partners about SMEs versus start-ups.