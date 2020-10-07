Reserve Bank bond buying picks up slightly in September
September’s purchases take the Bank’s holdings of government bonds to about R39.4bn
07 October 2020 - 11:13
The SA Reserve Bank’s bond-buying activity picked up pace in September, rising off the previous month’s low, data released on Wednesday showed.
The Reserve Bank bond purchases rose to a little more than R653m in September, under the programme introduced to ease stresses in the market due to the initial panic spurred by the coronavirus crisis.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now