Economy Reserve Bank bond buying picks up slightly in September September's purchases take the Bank's holdings of government bonds to about R39.4bn

The SA Reserve Bank’s bond-buying activity picked up pace in September, rising off the previous month’s low, data released on Wednesday showed.

The Reserve Bank bond purchases rose to a little more than R653m in September, under the programme introduced to ease stresses in the market due to the initial panic spurred by the coronavirus crisis.