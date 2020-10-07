Economy Path to recovery likely to be ‘slow and bumpy’, BER says The other services survey by the Bureau for Economic Research showed more than eight out of 10 respondents were unhappy with business conditions in the third quarter BL PREMIUM

Confidence in industries like real estate, restaurants and business services are slowly recovering from the worst slump in the history of the Bureau for Economic Research's (BER's) other services survey and remain fragile as SA’s economy reopens and works to recover from the shock of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Though the uptick in the other services survey foreshadows an improvement in GDP in the third quarter, SA’s path to a full recovery is “likely to be slow and bumpy”, the BER said.