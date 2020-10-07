Blackouts and debt are top risks, Reserve Bank says
Growth is likely to return to pre-crisis levels only by 2023
07 October 2020 - 05:10
Electricity shortages and the country’s precarious fiscal position are likely to be the biggest obstacles to SA’s recovery from the Covid-19 crisis, the SA Reserve Bank said on Tuesday.
Though monetary policy has provided substantial support to the economy — with the Bank cutting benchmark interest rates to a record low of 3.5% — the pace of the recovery will depend on factors outside the Bank’s control such as improved sovereign debt sustainability and structural reforms, the central bank said in its latest monetary policy review.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now