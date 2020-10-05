Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Business process outsourcing a rare SA success story

Michael Avery talks to a panel about SA being voted second-most attractive for business process outsourcing three years in a row

05 October 2020 - 14:41 Business Day TV
As SA looks for growth engines in the wake of the Covid-19 cataclysm, we often talk of infrastructure as the major lever we have to pull. But another industry is flying quietly under the radar and could offer some more hope in a country desperately searching for small economic miracles: business process outsourcing.

The name doesn’t conjure the same sexy images of Roosevelt’s New Deal, but in a recent McKinsey report, the consulting firm noted that SA had been voted the second most attractive business process outsourcing location in the world for three years in a row.

Michael Avery speaks to ambassador Sadick Jaffer, of Invest SA, the government department responsible for investment promotion and part of the department of trade, industry and competition; Tanya Cohen, co-ordinator for the Public Private Growth Initiative; and Andy Searle, CEO of BPESA, the industry body for the Global Business Services Sector in SA.

