ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Glimmer of hope expected from business confidence index
04 October 2020 - 18:03
International developments are likely to trump local data in the economic week ahead, when a little more information is expected on how SA companies are faring amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) business confidence index for both August and September is due on Wednesday, with the former release delayed by the pandemic.
