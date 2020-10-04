Economy Basa MD rejects accusations banks have done too little in pandemic Banks have extended R15.10bn in loans under the government-backed Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme, says Bongiwe Kunene BL PREMIUM

Criticism that banks have not done enough to support SA through the pandemic “is wrong”, with most individuals and firms who asked for assistance from their bank getting it, said Bongiwe Kunene, MD of the Banking Association SA (Basa).

Writing in Business Day (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/2020-10-04-bongiwe-kunene-banks-must-balance-supporting-clients-and-ensuring-financial-stability/), Kunene said that 84% of individuals and 95% of businesses who requested help from their banks received assistance in a wave of cash flow relief that was “not business as usual and amounted to an extraordinary effort conducted under lockdown”.