Basa MD rejects accusations banks have done too little in pandemic
Banks have extended R15.10bn in loans under the government-backed Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme, says Bongiwe Kunene
04 October 2020 - 19:19
Criticism that banks have not done enough to support SA through the pandemic “is wrong”, with most individuals and firms who asked for assistance from their bank getting it, said Bongiwe Kunene, MD of the Banking Association SA (Basa).
Writing in Business Day (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/2020-10-04-bongiwe-kunene-banks-must-balance-supporting-clients-and-ensuring-financial-stability/), Kunene said that 84% of individuals and 95% of businesses who requested help from their banks received assistance in a wave of cash flow relief that was “not business as usual and amounted to an extraordinary effort conducted under lockdown”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now