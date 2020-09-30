Inflation eases slightly in August

Annual consumer inflation slowed marginally in August to 3.1%, data from Stats SA showed on Wednesday.

Inflation — as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) — was slightly down from July’s reading of 3.2% and came as SA moved into level 2 of lockdown in mid-August, making more goods and services available as the economy opened up further.

The outcome was largely in line with expectations that inflation would stay at 3.2%, according to a Bloomberg survey of 14 economists.

The largest contributors to the annual inflation rate were food and nonalcoholic beverages; housing and utilities; and miscellaneous goods and services, Stats SA said.

However, food and nonalcoholic beverages, which make up more than 17% of the CPI basket, hit a seven-month low at 3.9%, the agency said.

The monthly increase in prices was 0.2%, with the main contributor coming from the transport category after a rise in fuel prices.