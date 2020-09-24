Economy New Development Bank issues $2bn Covid-19 bond This is the second successful bond issuance by the bank, which aims to provide $10bn in assistance for the fight against the pandemic BL PREMIUM

The New Development Bank (NDB) has issued a US$2bn (R34.6bn) bond on international capital markets to provide further support for government’s response to Covid-19.

This is the NDB’s largest-ever USD benchmark bond to date and follows the inaugural issuance in June.