New Development Bank issues $2bn Covid-19 bond
This is the second successful bond issuance by the bank, which aims to provide $10bn in assistance for the fight against the pandemic
24 September 2020 - 09:30
The New Development Bank (NDB) has issued a US$2bn (R34.6bn) bond on international capital markets to provide further support for government’s response to Covid-19.
This is the NDB’s largest-ever USD benchmark bond to date and follows the inaugural issuance in June.
