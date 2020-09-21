Economy

News Leader

WATCH: What does level 1 mean for the economy?

Economist Duma Gqubule talks to Business Day TV about the process of reopening the SA economy

21 September 2020 - 08:47 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/MOOV STOCK
As the government progresses with its phased reopening of the economy, easing restrictions further to level 1, what kind of a recovery is SA in for?

Economist Duma Gqubule joins talks to Business Day TV about he expects to see under level 1.

