WATCH: What does level 1 mean for the economy?
Economist Duma Gqubule talks to Business Day TV about the process of reopening the SA economy
21 September 2020 - 08:47
As the government progresses with its phased reopening of the economy, easing restrictions further to level 1, what kind of a recovery is SA in for?
Economist Duma Gqubule joins talks to Business Day TV about he expects to see under level 1.
