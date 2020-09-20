ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Focus on economic recovery as SA moves to level 1
20 September 2020 - 16:05
The focus will be on the further reopening of the economy this week as SA moves to level 1 of the national lockdown.
Capacity in exercise, recreation and entertainment venues as well as public gatherings will increase to 50% from Monday while international travel for business and leisure will be permitted from October 1. This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Wednesday that further lockdown regulations will be eased. Travel to countries considered as high risk will be restricted.
