WATCH: Should the Bank have kept rates on hold?
Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings talks to Business Day TV about Thursday’s rates decision
18 September 2020 - 07:26
After slashing interest rates by 300 basis points so far in 2020, the SA Reserve Bank kept rates unchanged at 3.5% at its latest monetary policy committee meeting.
Business Day TV talked to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings about the decision.
