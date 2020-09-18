Economy

WATCH: Should the Bank have kept rates on hold?

Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings talks to Business Day TV about Thursday’s rates decision

18 September 2020
After slashing interest rates by 300 basis points so far in 2020, the SA Reserve Bank kept rates unchanged at 3.5% at its latest monetary policy committee meeting.

Business Day TV talked to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings about the decision.

