Economy OECD expects SA's economy to shrink 11.5% in 2020 The OECD's revision leaves SA with the worst expected outcomes for 2020 of countries included in the update, followed by Argentina, Italy, Mexico and India

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has revised down its expectations for SA’s economy, leaving it among the countries hardest hit by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Paris-based body, whose members and partner countries represent the bulk of global trade and investment, now expects SA’s economy to shrink 11.5% in 2020, in its interim economic outlook released on Wednesday.