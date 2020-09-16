OECD expects SA’s economy to shrink 11.5% in 2020
The OECD’s revision leaves SA with the worst expected outcomes for 2020 of countries included in the update, followed by Argentina, Italy, Mexico and India
16 September 2020 - 12:12
UPDATED 16 September 2020 - 12:32
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has revised down its expectations for SA’s economy, leaving it among the countries hardest hit by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Paris-based body, whose members and partner countries represent the bulk of global trade and investment, now expects SA’s economy to shrink 11.5% in 2020, in its interim economic outlook released on Wednesday.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now