PODCAST | Tourism Business Council of SA rallies to open borders for international tourists

Tshivhengwa begins by explaining that TBCSA is the umbrella organisation representing the unified voice of business in the travel and tourism sector. He says part of their main activities is lobbying the public sector on behalf of its members and monitoring macroeconomic developments that affect the sector.

With Stats SA revealing this week that Covid-19 had caused a 51% decline in SA’s GDP in the second quarter of 2020, TBCSA has called for the reopening of borders “to let tourism breathe life into the economy”.

Tshivhengwa explains that in 2019, tourism contributed 8.6% to the country’s GDP, signalling its importance as a top earner. That, combined with the fact that the sector employs about 1.5-million people, a larger number than even mining, means tourism could aid in SA’s economic recovery if restrictions on international travel are lifted.