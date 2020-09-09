Economy

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Tourism Business Council of SA rallies to open borders for international tourists

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA, a private sector industry body

09 September 2020 - 20:22 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ALON SKUY
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ALON SKUY

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we’re taking a look at how Covid-19 has affected SA’s tourism sector and how industry players could help the economy to recover.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA), a private sector industry body.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION:

Tshivhengwa begins by explaining that TBCSA is the umbrella organisation representing the unified voice of business in the travel and tourism sector. He says part of their main activities is lobbying the public sector on behalf of its members and monitoring macroeconomic developments that affect the sector.

With Stats SA revealing this week that Covid-19 had caused a 51% decline in SA’s GDP in the second quarter of 2020, TBCSA has called for the reopening of borders “to let tourism breathe life into the economy”.

Tshivhengwa explains that in 2019, tourism contributed 8.6% to the country’s GDP, signalling its importance as a top earner. That, combined with the fact that the sector employs about 1.5-million people, a larger number than even mining, means tourism could aid in SA’s economic recovery if restrictions on international travel are lifted.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI
Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI

While Covid-19 and the easing of travel restrictions have resulted in an uptick of local travel, Tshivhengwa says this is not enough to sustain the industry as a whole. He argues that as SA is entering its peak tourist and holiday season, it may lose out on a large amount of international traffic if the government does not open up SA's borders soon.

The organisation says international tourism can reopen safely, but it requires an enabling environment that includes the reopening of borders, an improved visa regime, air access and better safety for tourists.

Tshivhengwa also articulates the impact of Covid-19 on the sector, how travel and tourism contributes to the wider economy, the risks of keeping borders closed and an outlook for the sector.

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

PODCAST | Shoppers show the market what they want

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Andrew Weinberg, CEO of 2Engage, a customer engagement and incentive solutions business
Economy
2 days ago

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: Load-shedding may inhibit the economy from moving forward

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jacques Nel, head of macro-economic research for Africa at NKC African Economics
Economy
5 days ago

PODCAST | How Facebook is creating opportunities for small businesses

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nunu Ntshingila, Facebook Africa’s regional director, and Glenda Ramathavha, a businessperson from Limpopo
Economy
6 days ago

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: FNB talks about Experian cyberattack

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by FNB executive Dr Christoph Nieuwoudt
Economy
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GDP collapse underscores reform urgency facing ...
Economy
2.
GDP drops an annualised 51% in second quarter
Economy
3.
Business confidence is up as analysts think the ...
Economy
4.
Worst GDP in a century may mean still lower repo ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: Can SA’s economy be rescued?
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.