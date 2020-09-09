Business confidence steps up in the third quarter

Business confidence recovered in the third quarter, pulling back from its worst slump on record in the previous three months, as SA’s economy began opening up in earnest.

Nevertheless, the jump to 24 index points, from the previous historic low of five in quarter two, still leaves business sentiment in negative terrain, indicating that almost eight out of 10 of the business executives surveyed regard business conditions as unsatisfactory, according to the latest RMB/BER business confidence index (BCI).

The BCI surveyed 1,800 respondents across five sectors: manufacturers, building contractors, retailers, wholesalers and new-vehicle dealers. The index’s neutral mark is 50, with a reading below that deemed negative.

Sentiment, now on par with levels recorded in the last quarter of 2019, recovered across all five sectors.

The confidence figures came after Stats SA released figures showing that the economy contracted at an annualised rate of 51% in the second quarter, or 16.4% if the data is not annualised.

“While no doubt discouraging, the improved RMB/BER BCI in the third quarter is supportive of these figures representing the worst point for this cycle”, chief economist at RMB Ettienne Le Roux said in a statement.

Though data is still outstanding, said Le Roux, these developments suggest GDP can recover some lost ground, possibly increasing by an annualised rate of 20%-25% in the third quarter.

Though this would be “an encouraging outcome”, it would “still leave SA’s GDP considerably smaller than it was last year”, he said.

“The government, in conjunction with the private sector have much work to do to rebuild an economy that just suffered a devastating blow from the coronavirus- induced global as well as local shock,” he said.

The business confidence figures follow the release of consumer confidence figures earlier this week, which revealed that, despite a comeback from record lows in the second quarter, consumers’ confidence remains weak.

