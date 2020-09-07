Central bank purchase of local bonds slows in August
The decrease is in line with a drop off in purchases that began in June, as market conditions have eased
07 September 2020 - 08:36
The SA Reserve Bank’s purchases of government bonds tapered off sharply in August, under the bond buying programme launched to smooth the functioning of the local market.
Purchases slowed to just under R354m during the month — less than one fifth of the purchases made during July.
