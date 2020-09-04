PODCAST | Economic news of the week: Load-shedding may inhibit the economy from moving forward

He then moves on to manufacturing data.

Absa’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which measures manufacturing sentiment, compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research, jumped to 57.3 in August from 51.2 in July. This marks a 13-year high after further easing of coronavirus restrictions supported domestic demand and exports.

The conversation then shifts to the rest of Africa, where Nel says countries have been affected by and have reacted to the Covid-19 crisis differently. What is similar, though, is that many of these economies are heavily reliant on commodities, such as oil, which have seen turbulence globally in the past few months. For this reason, Nel is excited about the prospects of the East African block of countries, which have recorded strong growth in recent years and have diversified economies.

The discussion also touches on new-vehicle sales data; how Covid-19 can help to push for better economic policy; and an outlook for the local economy.

