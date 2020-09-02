Economy Show us commitment, African governments tell carmakers Outside SA, which bans the import of used vehicles, sub-Saharan markets are dominated by used cars and trucks from developed countries BL PREMIUM

African governments can’t be expected to outlaw imports of cheap, used vehicles until multinational motor companies show firm, long-term commitment to invest in their markets, Ghana trade and industry minister Alan Kyerematen said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at an online conference, hosted by the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers, on what governments must do to encourage automotive development.