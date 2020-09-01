New-vehicle sales record another slow recovery in August

New-vehicle sales continued their slow rise off the floor in August with sales rising fractionally above July’s figures.

At 33,515, they rose marginally above July’s 32,330, which was itself a small improvement on June.

Year on year, however, there’s still a mountain to climb. Figures released on Tuesday by the department of trade and industry show August’s sales were 26.3% lower than the 45,484 of August 2019. After eight months of 2020, the aggregate market of 228,190 was 34.6% behind the 349,150 at the same stage in 2019.

These figures are for all vehicles, including trucks and buses. Cars, in isolation, are doing no better. August sales of 19,545 were 32.6% lower than 2019’s 29,003. For the year to date, they were 34.8% in arrears — 147,365 compared to 225,997.

Exports of SA-made vehicles also remain deeply in arrears. Local motor companies shipped out 156,781 vehicles in the first eight months of 2020. That was 40% behind the 261,408 for the corresponding period of 2019. August’s total of 23,337 was 46.9% weaker than the 43,690 of August 2019.​

