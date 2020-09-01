Economy

New-vehicle sales record another slow recovery in August

At 33,515, they rose marginally above July’s figure, which was itself a small improvement on June

01 September 2020 - 14:52 David Furlonger
Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA
Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA

New-vehicle sales continued their slow rise off the floor in August with sales rising fractionally above July’s figures.

At 33,515, they rose marginally above July’s 32,330, which was itself a small improvement on June.

Year on year, however, there’s still a mountain to climb. Figures released on Tuesday by the department of trade and industry show August’s sales were 26.3% lower than the 45,484 of August 2019. After eight months of 2020, the aggregate market of 228,190 was 34.6% behind the 349,150 at the same stage in 2019.

These figures are for all vehicles, including trucks and buses. Cars, in isolation, are doing no better. August sales of 19,545 were 32.6% lower than 2019’s 29,003. For the year to date, they were 34.8% in arrears — 147,365 compared to 225,997.

Exports of SA-made vehicles also remain deeply in arrears. Local motor companies shipped out 156,781 vehicles in the first eight months of 2020. That was 40% behind the 261,408 for the corresponding period of 2019. August’s total of 23,337 was 46.9% weaker than the 43,690 of August 2019.​

furlongerd@fm.co.za 

Manufacturing conditions improved in August

The ABSA PMI increased to 57.3 index points with business activity and new sales orders picking up
Economy
5 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: SA gradually returns to business but recovery set to remain muted

Important indicators are likely to confirm the weak state of the economy
Economy
2 days ago

Out of the Covid-19 crisis we might see opportunities for savvy investment

If management is brave enough to understand the upside of going through a restructure, we might begin to see a more stable SA economy
Opinion
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Reserve Bank’s efforts to boost borrowing are ...
Economy
2.
Reserve Bank’s efforts to boost borrowing are ...
Economy
3.
Manufacturing conditions improved in August
Economy
4.
WATCH: Lockdown criticism grows louder
Economy
5.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: SA gradually returns to ...
Economy

Related Articles

Over-regulation stifles SA’s automotive sector, RMI chief says

National

New-vehicle market in sorry state despite a June sales hike

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.