Economy

Manufacturing conditions improved in August

The ABSA PMI increased to 57.3 index points with business activity and new sales orders picking up

01 September 2020 - 11:50 Odwa Mjo
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Business conditions in the manufacturing sector improved in August as SA moved to level 2 of the coronavirus lockdown, according to the Absa manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI)

The Absa PMI increased to 57.3 index points in August from 51.2 in July, data showed on Tuesday. 

The PMI measures activity in the manufacturing sector and a score below 50 points indicates contraction. The sector accounts for about 13% of GDP.

Business activity and new sales orders rose in August as economic activity picked up as lockdown restrictions eased, while the employment and inventories indices remained subdued. 

“Despite the level of the PMI more than likely overstating the extent of the recovery, the renewed increase in the PMI in August is encouraging, especially as it seems to be supported by both local and export demand improving, ” Absa said.

“Furthermore, purchasing managers have turned notably more optimistic about future business conditions.”

The index tracking expected business conditions in six months’ time rose to the highest level in about 18 months. 

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Reserve Bank’s efforts to boost borrowing are still to bear fruit

Private-sector credit extension slowed to its lowest level since January, despite interest rates at near 47 year lows and the Covid-19 loan guarantee ...
Economy
18 hours ago

Tito Mboweni: I’m here to fix the economy

Finance minister says he is ‘firmly’ in his job after rumours that he may resign
National
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Reserve Bank’s efforts to boost borrowing are ...
Economy
2.
Reserve Bank’s efforts to boost borrowing are ...
Economy
3.
WATCH: Lockdown criticism grows louder
Economy
4.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: SA gradually returns to ...
Economy
5.
Agricultural trade flourishes despite Covid-19 ...
Economy

Related Articles

Agricultural trade flourishes despite Covid-19 pandemic, says WTO

Economy

WATCH: Lockdown criticism grows louder

Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: SA gradually returns to business but recovery set to ...

Economy

Reserve Bank could lighten an efficient government’s load

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.