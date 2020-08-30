Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: SA gradually returns to business but recovery set to remain muted Important indicators are likely to confirm the weak state of the economy BL PREMIUM

SA’s weak economic recovery is likely to be confirmed this week by a slew of important data releases, the top of which will be the purchasing managers’ index ((PMI) for manufacturing, which has remained in expansionary territory since the hard lockdown in April.

First up on Monday will be SA’s updated trade balance and private sector credit extension, both for July. Economists expect SA’s healthy terms of trade and tepid import demand to have allowed another sizeable surplus on the trade account in July, after surpluses of R46.6bn in June and R15.9bn in May.