PODCAST | Economic news of the week: how rising inflation will affect SA’s economy

Kirsten says inflation is a good indicator that economic activity is actually on the rise as a result of loosening lockdown restrictions. But in the long run, this could have a negative effect on the poor in society if not managed properly.

As an economic policy researcher, Kirsten says the government's response to Covid-19 has been quite good. The issue now is implementing policy reforms, already an issue before the pandemic, to foster growth. Without the policy reforms spoken about repeatedly by the country's finance minister, it may be years before SA can recover to pre-Covid-19 levels.

The discussion also focuses on the effect of Covid-19 on the middle class, economic inequality, other indicators that Kirsten is paying attention to, policy reforms needed to get the country moving forward, pressures facing consumers and an outlook for the coming months

