Economy TARGET RANGE Uptick in inflation does not mean end to rate cuts, say economists BL PREMIUM

Inflation accelerating to above the lower end of the Reserve Bank’s target range for the first time since the severest phase of the Covid-19 lockdown will not prevent further interest-rate cuts, according to economists.

That was because a weak economy, which some said might have shrunk by about 50% in the second quarter, will keep a lid on price increases, enabling the Reserve Bank to add to the 300-basis points of cuts in 2020 so far, which have left the main rate at the lowest level in about half a century.