TARGET RANGE
Uptick in inflation does not mean end to rate cuts, say economists
27 August 2020 - 05:05
Inflation accelerating to above the lower end of the Reserve Bank’s target range for the first time since the severest phase of the Covid-19 lockdown will not prevent further interest-rate cuts, according to economists.
That was because a weak economy, which some said might have shrunk by about 50% in the second quarter, will keep a lid on price increases, enabling the Reserve Bank to add to the 300-basis points of cuts in 2020 so far, which have left the main rate at the lowest level in about half a century.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now