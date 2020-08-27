Producer inflation jumps to four-month high in July

Producer price inflation jumped to a four-month high in July, lifted by food products, beverages and tobacco products.

The producer price index (PPI) accelerated to 1.9% in July from 0.5% previously. Month on month it had increased 1.2%.

The median estimate according to a Bloomberg forecast was for PPI to have increased to 1.3% year on year.

Food products, beverages and tobacco products rose by 3.2% year on year, and transport equipment by 8.3%.

The monthly figure was driven by coke, petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products, which rose by 4.8%.

