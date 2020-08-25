FREE WEBINAR | Dialogue on recovery strategies for Covid-19
Register for the Business Day Dialogues online discussion on August 26 at 12pm
25 August 2020 - 08:01
The Covid-19 pandemic has created conditions conducive for a perfect storm of three converging crises: health; economic — real economic and financial market crises; and a societal crisis of universal proportions with stark global consequences.
Join us for a Business Day Dialogues, brought to you by Brand SA and Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study (JIAS), where our panel of experts will identify actionable insights, recommendations and actions to cope with and prosper beyond the pandemic.
Participants include:
- Iman Rappetti — moderator
- Dr Sithembile Mbete — lecturer, University of Pretoria
- Lukhona Mnguni — lecturer and researcher, University of KwaZulu-Natal
- Conrad Koch — comedian and academic
- Dr Mcebisi Ndletyana — associate professor, University of Johannesburg
Event details:
Date: August 26 2020
Time: 12.30pm — 1.30pm
Cost: Free
