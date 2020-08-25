FREE WEBINAR | Dialogue on recovery strategies for Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has created conditions conducive for a perfect storm of three converging crises: health; economic — real economic and financial market crises; and a societal crisis of universal proportions with stark global consequences.

Join us for a Business Day Dialogues, brought to you by Brand SA and Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study (JIAS), where our panel of experts will identify actionable insights, recommendations and actions to cope with and prosper beyond the pandemic.

Participants include:

Iman Rappetti — moderator

Dr Sithembile Mbete — lecturer, University of Pretoria

Lukhona Mnguni — lecturer and researcher, University of KwaZulu-Natal

Conrad Koch — comedian and academic

Dr Mcebisi Ndletyana — associate professor, University of Johannesburg

Event details:

Date: August 26 2020

Time: 12.30pm — 1.30pm

Cost: Free

To register, click here>>