WATCH: Will a ‘social compact’ emerge from Nedlac task team?

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the government's response to economic recovery

17 August 2020 - 17:31 Business Day TV
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
The Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, which the government shared with its business, labour and community partners at Thursday’s National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) forum, is supposed to form a critical part of the third-phase response.

But the response to the 17-page document, which is scant on detail, has been underwhelming.

Michael Avery speaks to Lisa Seftel, executive director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac); Mathew Parks, parliamentary co-ordinator for Costau; and Thulani Thsefuta, community leader inside Nedlac.

