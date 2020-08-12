PODCAST | The Nando’s method: using social media to reach clients in the Covid-19 economy

Van Vuuren says Covid-19 has forced many businesses to realise that social media is a “must have” as opposed to being a “nice to have”. The main driver for this change has been that businesses have had to turn to digital channels to continue operating.

Andreucci takes us through the client journey with their company, how they go about finding the best strategies and how execute those ideas.

She then talks about some of the trends around consumer and business social media usage during the Covid-19 crisis. She says businesses need to find online platforms that work for them and stick to their strategy as much as possible. The rise of TikTok in SA, for example, has seen more advertising spend being focused on that platform, but that does not necessarily mean that all companies need to be using it.

The conversation also touches on the evolution of social media use in business during the pandemic, how much businesses should be spending on social media for advertising and an outlook for the sector.

