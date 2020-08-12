BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | The Nando’s method: using social media to reach clients in the Covid-19 economy
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Social Media 101’s Leandri Janse van Vuuren and Sabrina Andreucci
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we discuss the rise, usage and adoption of social media by businesses during the Covid-19 crisis.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from Social Media 101: Leandri Janse van Vuuren, the company’s founder; and Sabrina Andreucci, its strategic director.
Join the discussion:
The discussion begins with Van Vuuren giving an account of how her business, founded in 2014, has evolved over time as more enterprises have turned to social media as a tool to market their products and engage with consumers.
Social Media 101 is an online and digital agency specialising exclusively in social media. Van Vuuren says their service offering supports well-known brands and media personalities with four main areas of business: social media management, social media auditing, social media workshops and influencer marketing.
Van Vuuren says Covid-19 has forced many businesses to realise that social media is a “must have” as opposed to being a “nice to have”. The main driver for this change has been that businesses have had to turn to digital channels to continue operating.
Andreucci takes us through the client journey with their company, how they go about finding the best strategies and how execute those ideas.
She then talks about some of the trends around consumer and business social media usage during the Covid-19 crisis. She says businesses need to find online platforms that work for them and stick to their strategy as much as possible. The rise of TikTok in SA, for example, has seen more advertising spend being focused on that platform, but that does not necessarily mean that all companies need to be using it.
The conversation also touches on the evolution of social media use in business during the pandemic, how much businesses should be spending on social media for advertising and an outlook for the sector.
For more episodes, click here.
Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.