WATCH: How to save SA’s economy
Wits University economist Lumkile Mondi talks to Business Day TV about the steps needed to ensure an economic recovery
11 August 2020 - 07:22
SA is set for its largest contraction in almost 90 years, which has led the government, economists and business leaders debating various approaches to get the economy back on track.
Business Day TV spoke to Wits University economist Lumkile Mondi about what can be done to ensure an economic recovery.
