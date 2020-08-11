Economy

News Leader

WATCH: How to save SA’s economy

Wits University economist Lumkile Mondi talks to Business Day TV about the steps needed to ensure an economic recovery

11 August 2020 - 07:22 Business Day TV
Image: 123RF/zonicboom

SA is set for its largest contraction in almost 90 years, which has led the government, economists and business leaders debating various approaches to get the economy back on track.

Business Day TV spoke to Wits University economist Lumkile Mondi about what can be done to ensure an economic recovery.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify Apple Podcasts Pocket Casts | Player.fm

