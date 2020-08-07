Reserve Bank bond buying slows in July

The SA Reserve Bank increased its holdings of government bonds at a slower pace in July, taking up just less than R2.5bn, through the bond buying programme launched to smooth the functioning of the local market.

The slower take up began in June, when the Bank reduced its purchases of government securities to about half those bought in previous months. The Bank has said this was due to an improvement in market conditions.

July’s purchases take the Bank’s total holdings of government bonds to about R38.4bn since it announced the programme on 25 March, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Friday.

The Bank has not revealed a target for the purchases but deputy governor Fundi Tshazibana told Business Day recently that the Bank has always maintained that the programme is a “two-way tool”, and as market conditions normalise the Bank will start to sell these bonds to withdraw liquidity from the market.

The Bank was forced to intervene in the market, after government bonds came under pressure as investors fled to safe-haven assets amid Covid-19 related panic, causing bond yields to breach the 13% mark in late March.

Along with the bond purchases, the Bank has taken other measures to support an economy hit by the effects of lockdown restrictions, including slashing interest rates to record lows of 3.5% and easing regulations to encourage banks to keep lending through the crisis.

In a statement last week, the Bank said it will “continue outright purchases and sales of government bonds in the secondary market” through its monetary policy portfolio to actively manage money market liquidity.

The recession as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to be the worst since the Great Depression, and has left the state’s already weak finances in dire straits. The Bank has come under intense pressure to launch a formal quantitative easing (QE) style programme, as a means to fund the states deficit, something the Bank has steadfastly resisted.

In an address to the Bank’s annual general meeting last week, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said the Bank will “continue to deploy its tools, as appropriate, in accordance with its mandate to provide support to the SA economy.”

But he said now is not the time “to venture into policies or instruments that have proved a failure in economic history”.

donnellyl@businesslive.co.za