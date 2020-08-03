Economy

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: SA’s economy in light of IMF loan

Structural reform continues to be one of the biggest risks to SA’s funds

03 August 2020 - 17:32 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/BUMBLEDEE
Picture: 123RF/BUMBLEDEE

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we are discussing what the newly approved International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan means for the SA economy. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Sean Muller, a senior lecturer at the University of Johannesburg’s school of economics to discuss the issues.  

Join the conversation:  

Early last week, the IMF approved SA’s first request in history for emergency aid, granting the country a $4.3bn (R70bn) loan towards mitigating the social and economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Muller says as large as this loan is, when one considers that the national budget was set at about R1.4-trillion for year, this is not an amount that will be a heavy burden on the country. It is manageable. 

The terms and conditions of the loan agreement are yet to be published but it is expected that these will likely hinge on ensuring that the commitments the government has made are in line with policies outlined in finance minister Tito Mboweni's supplementary budget, in June. These include reining in the budget deficit and containing growth in debt as a percentage of GDP.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI
Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI

Muller says says structural reform continues to be one of the biggest risks to SA’s funds. Without resolutions on issues such as Eskom’s debt — said to be in excess of R400bn even before the lockdown — one cannot expect that the country’s public funds will get to where they need to be. 

Muller does think the SA Reserve Bank it could have done more to explore alternative monetary policies that are now taking hold in other countries. 

The discussion also explores the confidence in the government to execute its plans, how possible corruption continues to be a risk, whether printing money is a viable alternative for SA and how a country should be managing its debts. 

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

SA’s tax loss due to lockdowns exceeds value of IMF and AfDB loans combined

In the three months to June, there was an under-recovery of about R47bn, with excise-duty collections contracting 42% from a year earlier
National
1 day ago

AYABONGA CAWE: Rationale behind the IMF loan has been glossed over

SA will get itself accustomed to the medicine before the doctor needs to administer it
Opinion
1 day ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Do you understand the game?

We should be under no illusions: the Treasury is going to be back at the IMF in a few years for a fully fledged economic programme
Opinion
1 day ago

TONY LEON: SA’s IMF loan carries echoes of Britain in 1976

The government has to make painful choices — now it may be able to do so under cover of the loan
Opinion
4 days ago

WATCH: The pros and cons of SA’s IMF loan

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
Opinion
4 days ago

Most read

1.
SA Tourism asks state to pump up relief aid
Economy
2.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Covid-19 numbers to be the ...
Economy
3.
DBSA expects profits to fall in 2020 amid Covid-19
Economy
4.
Now is not the time to experiment with monetary ...
Economy
5.
July manufacturing conditions remain in positive ...
Economy

Related Articles

WATCH: The pros and cons of SA’s IMF loan

Opinion

Corruption could make the IMF loan expensive

Opinion

SA will start repaying R70bn IMF loan only from 2023

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.