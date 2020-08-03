PODCAST | Economic news of the week: SA’s economy in light of IMF loan

Early last week, the IMF approved SA’s first request in history for emergency aid, granting the country a $4.3bn (R70bn) loan towards mitigating the social and economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Muller says as large as this loan is, when one considers that the national budget was set at about R1.4-trillion for year, this is not an amount that will be a heavy burden on the country. It is manageable.

The terms and conditions of the loan agreement are yet to be published but it is expected that these will likely hinge on ensuring that the commitments the government has made are in line with policies outlined in finance minister Tito Mboweni's supplementary budget, in June. These include reining in the budget deficit and containing growth in debt as a percentage of GDP.