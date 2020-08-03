Economy

July manufacturing conditions remain in positive territory

Despite a slight decline from the previous month, conditions in manufacturing stayed above the neutral mark in July, according to Absa PMI data

03 August 2020 - 11:50 Lynley Donnelly
Conditions in the manufacturing sector stayed in positive territory for a third consecutive month in July, according to the latest Absa purchasing managers index (PMI), despite a slight decline from the previous month.

But employment in the sector showed little sign of recovery after it plunged during April, under the harshest restrictions of the coronavirus lockdown, when only essential goods and services could be produced or bought.

The latest Absa PMI, released in conjunction with Stellenbosch University’s Bureau for Economic Research, declined to 51.2 index points in July from 53.9 in June, according to a release from the bank on Monday.

The monthly gauge gives an indication of activity in the manufacturing sector, which accounts for about 13% of SA’s GDP, and is an early indicator of underlying economic activity. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction in activity, while a reading above 50 indicates expansion. 

Two important subcomponents — business activity index and new sales orders — also showed monthly declines from June, but both remained in positive territory after falling to historic lows during April as a result of the lockdown.

The business activity index declined to 62.9 in July, from 64.6 in June, but remained at a high level, suggesting further month-on-month improvement in activity, according to a statement from the bank.

But it added that some respondents “noted that activity is not yet back to pre-lockdown levels, despite the sharp monthly increases signalled since the slump in April”.

The new sales orders index declined in July to 53.4 index points after surging past 60 in June, but remained well above the neutral 50-point mark, signalling a continued expansion in demand, the bank said.

“Encouragingly, for the first time since October 2019, respondents noted a slight increase in export sales,” it said.

But on the local front, producers supplying the hospitality sector specifically remarked on continued weak demand, while those in the alcoholic beverages industry also reported a renewed drop in sales.

“A very worrying feature of the latest PMI survey is that the employment index remained particularly weak and, unlike the demand and activity indices, has barely recovered from the sharp plunge in April,” the bank said.

The employment index at 33 points in July, languishes well below the neutral mark, and not far off from April’s record low of 26.6 points.

“The PMI employment indicator suggests that further job losses are likely after an initial hit to employment expected in the second quarter,” the banks said.

Manufacturing accounted for 10.4% of employment during the first quarter of 2020, according to Stats SA’s latest quarterly labour force survey. There were, however, the highest number of year-on-year job losses across the main sectors of the economy.

donnellyl@businesslive.co.za

