ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Covid-19 numbers to be the main focus in a week light in economic data
02 August 2020 - 15:59
The economic calendar is somewhat bare in the week ahead, though surging Covid-19 numbers are likely to give investors and economists plenty to worry about.
SA has gone beyond 500,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases, putting it in fifth place globally, with its economic hubs in the Western Cape and Gauteng provinces the most affected.
