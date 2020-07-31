Now is not the time to experiment with monetary policy, says Reserve Bank

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has dismissed calls for it to shake-up monetary policy to deal with the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the Reserve Bank’s AGM on Friday, Kganyago said the Bank is ready to support SA’s economy as required, but that it is not the time to “venture into policies or instruments that have proved a failure in economic history”.

“There are tough choices for us to make as a society,” he said. “However, as we have indicated in the past, improving the potential growth rate of the economy cannot be left to the central bank alone,” his speech read.

SA’s recessionary economy and the unprecedented effect of Covid-19 has led to calls for, among other things, the Bank to ditch its policy of inflation targeting, and to effectively print money through quantitative easing.

Kganyago said on Friday that SA’s economic growth could not be left to the Bank.

“Coupled with prudent macro-economic policies and structural reforms, a lower cost of capital can support growth in long-term investment,” he said. “The recovery of the SA economy requires a multi-pronged policy approach.

“As we navigate through this Covid-19 storm, the Reserve Bank will continue to deploy its tools, as appropriate, in accordance with its mandate, to provide support to the SA economy.”

Central banks around the world have cut interest rates due to Covid-19 in 2020, with the Reserve Bank cutting a cumulative 300 basis points. Its latest cut in July brought the benchmark rate to 3.5%, the lowest rate implemented by the Bank in almost 47 years.

The cuts so far are unlikely to cause significant rand weakness, according to Nedbank corporate and investment banking analyst Walter de Wet. “Our estimates suggest that the Bank is not running a policy rate that is low enough to induce currency weakness on its own.”

On the other hand, inflation looks set to rise steadily into December, closer to 3%, said De Wet. “At that point, monetary policy may become less supportive of the rand unless the medium-term budget policy statement in October surprises us and provides a clear and credible path to fiscal consolidation.”

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za