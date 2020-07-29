Take-home pay plunges in June due to Covid-19
The latest BankservAfrica take-home index shows employees are receiving lower salaries and fewer employees are getting paid
29 July 2020 - 17:15
A measure of take-home pay has shown that there were double-digit declines in the number of monthly payments made in June — a bad omen for SA’s stretched households that are under the cosh of the coronavirus crisis.
The BankservAfrica take-home Index (BTPI), which indicates trends in South African salaries, derived from payments made to approximately three-million people (about 36% of the country's workforce), showed a 20.7% decline in monthly payments during June, from a year ago.
